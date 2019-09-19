This 1-day sale brings Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro down to $870 (Cert. Refurb)

- Sep. 19th 2019 7:00 am ET

From $870
0

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished 2017 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro from $869.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, it has an original list price of $1,299 or more, and B&H currently charges $1,079. This is also $50 less than our previous mention. Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro is perfect for light photo editing, video, and schoolwork. It is a great way to save if you don’t need the Touch Bar or extensive I/O. Ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch Trackpad and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put those savings to work and pick up a sleeve to keep your MacBook Pro safe. This option comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for storing your new device and accessories on-the-go.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 128GB PCIe SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • 3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers
  • Force Touch Trackpad

