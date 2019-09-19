RGB awaits in ASUS’ ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Keyboard: $120 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Aura Sync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 shipped. Note: stock is running low. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $40+ off the typical rate there and is within just $6 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Features like 100% anti-ghosting, full-key rollover, and onboard memory for on-the-fly macro recording make this a solid option for most gaming setups. Full RGB support allows users to shake things up whenever the mood strikes. Media keys ensure that common music playback controls are just a press away. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Don’t forget you can peruse a wide variety of sales on Logitech keyboards, speakers, and more in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Put today’s savings to work when pairing your purchase with ASUS’ ROG Strix Impact Gaming Mouse for $34. Just like the featured deal, this peripheral supports RGB. Each button features Omron switches, designed to power through 50-million clicks.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Keyboard features:

Cherry MX RGB switches for faster response times and enhanced gaming performance

Customizable logo badge for adding your own flare to your gaming station

ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting features a nearly endless spectrum of colors with the ability to synchronize effects across an ever expanding ecosystem of AURA Sync enabled products

Integrated media controls keep your hands on the keyboard during intense gaming sessions

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!