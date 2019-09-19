Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Latitude Bluetooth Earbuds $18 (40% off), more

- Sep. 19th 2019 10:26 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Latitude atpX Bluetooth Earbuds for $17.99 Prime shipped when code M6RYKL6D has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and drops the price to a new 2019 low. Featuring up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, these Bluetooth earbuds are companions to your AirPods for exercising and more. IPX4 water-resistance allows them to keep up with intense workouts and an in-line remote offers convenient music playback controls. Over 2,200 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Attractive Sound The EP-B40 Magnetic Wireless Earbuds with (for -enabled devices) deliver pure, rich CD-quality sound over Bluetooth and have an extended 8-hour playtime for days of music on a single charge. Convenient magnetic system holds the earbuds together around your neck or in your bag when not in use.

Sealed and Secure Fit The ear-tips isolate you from external noise so nothing gets between you and your music on-the-go. Comfortable, custom fit with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks.

