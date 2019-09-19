Blink XT Outdoor Cameras pack free cloud storage, save on bundles from $60

- Sep. 19th 2019 8:46 am ET

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Blink XT cameras and bundles with deals starting at $59.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Those looking to dive into the Blink ecosystem for the first time will want to check out the XT Two-Camera Security System at $119.99. That’s $80 off the usual going rate and matches our previous mention. Blink’s XT cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making this system a great way to keep an eye on your property. Thanks to weatherproof designs, you’ll be able to monitor activity both indoors and out. Other notable inclusions here are two-year battery life and motion detection. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Head below for more Blink XT camera deals.

Also available in the sale, you’ll be able to bring home a single camera kit for $69.99. Or if you already have a system and need extra coverage, an add-on camera is on sale for $59.99.

If you’re looking to bring home an Alexa-enabled smart camera at a more affordable price, the Wyze Cam costs just $26. There are a few notable trade-offs here, like ditching the cordless design and built-in temperature sensors. But for those who may not need a full-blown system, Wyze Cam is solid for dipping your toes into the connected camera space.

Blink XT Outdoor Camera features:

An Affordable, Battery Powered Outdoor Security Camera! A truly wire-free video home security camera & monitoring system with batteries that last for 2 years! Check back in with live HD video and audio streaming right on your smartphone from any of your up-to 10 Blink cameras per system.

