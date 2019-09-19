Save on wooden train sets, building kits, more in today’s Gold Box from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DynaMax (96% positive all-time feedback from 5,300+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Brickyard building block sets and more from $6.35. Nearly everything in the sale carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds of shoppers and you’ll score free delivery as a Prime member or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Tiny Conductors 67-Piece Wooden Train Track Set at $22.95. Down from $30, today’s offer is the second best we’ve seen to date and only $2 more than the historical low. This wooden train set includes 67 pieces that can be interconnected in order to create a variety of different designs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 445 customers. More below.

Another highlight from today’s Gold Box is on the Brickyard 163-Piece STEM Toys Kit at $22.46. You’d typically pay $30, with today’s offer being the first time we’ve seen it drop below $29. With over 160 pieces, your little one will be able to assemble a variety of different STEM-related creations. This one carries a 4.8/5 star rating.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale here for even more deals starting at under $6.50.

Tiny Conductors Wooden Train Track Set features:

Give your children hours of playtime fun with the Tiny Conductors 67 Piece Wooden Train Track Set. Our train tracks are made with real wood and are 100% compatible with Thomas and other major brands of wooden train track sets. This set was specially created to give you all the valuable pieces you want and none of the filler pieces you don’t need.

