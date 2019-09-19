De’Longhi’s Espresso Machine with built-in frother now $60 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the De’Longhi 15 BAR Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker (EC155) for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 direct and closer to $100 at Home Depot, today’s deal is a $40 price drop, matching the 2019 Amazon low and the best we can find. This model supports both coffee pods and ground beans with a built-in swivel jet frother. De’Longhi’s 15 bar espresso machine also features temperature options for “water and steam pressure to be controlled separately.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Leverage your savings towards a new set of espresso cups and saucers. This 6-pack from Sweese goes for $21.99 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 775 Amazon customers. In most cases, your typical coffee mug will do the trick, but these mini espresso variants ensure there’s enough clearance to fit under your espresso maker and bring that authentic vibe to the experience.

De’Longhi 15 BAR Pump Espresso Machine:

Use convenient pods or ground coffee with the patented dual function filter holder. It makes espresso preparation simple and fast

Easily prepares latte and cappuccino with the swivel jet frother, for perfect drinks every time.Rated voltage/Frequency (V~Hz)-120~60

Enjoy delicious espresso for years to come with the durable, high-quality stainless steel boiler and 15 bar pump pressure. NOTE: Refer user manual before use.MAXIMUM CUP HEIGHT:66 cm

