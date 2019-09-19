Disinfect everything with a 320-count of Lysol Wipes for $9 (35% off)

- Sep. 19th 2019 1:57 pm ET

Get this deal
35% off $9
0

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes (Lemon & Lime Blossom, 320-wipes total) for $8.86. Shipping is free for Prime members or int orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save and then clip the $2.08 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $13 or so, today’s deals is roughly 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Walmart charges $11.50 for this same bundle. Ideal for the workplace or even at school, they can kill up to “99.9% of viruses & bacteria.” Lysol suggests they are even safe for electronics like smartphones and tablets, but I would be careful around open ports and the like regardless. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More deters below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the Lysol branding isn’t overly important for you, consider the Amazon Brand Solimo option. The 2-pack (150 wipes total) goes for under $4 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 150 Amazon customers. The Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack is another option for less at $8.50, but you won’t get quite as many wipes as either the featured deal or the Solimo bundle. You can learn more about Amazon’s in-house grocery and essentials brands right here

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes:

  • Lysol is stronger than the competition (vs. leading competitor – based on lab results)
  • Disinfects & kills Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria, including 8 cold & flu viruses when used as directed
  • Unique Micro-Pocket Pattern ideal to quickly trap & lift everyday messes
  • Safe to use on electronics: Smartphones, Tablets & Remote Controls

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
35% off $9

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Lysol

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard