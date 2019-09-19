Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch meshes modern and traditional: $99 ($55+ off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch for $99 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate found at retailers like Macy’s and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. Thanks to its embrace of traditional watch design, this wearable can yield up to a full-year of battery life on just a coin battery. This is bound to free up space on your nightstand by ditching a smartwatch charger while also taking a daily task off of your plate. Each button along the side can be customized to control music, find your phone, and more. Additional features include smartphone notifications along with activity and sleep tracking. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

If you’ve been eyeing an Apple Watch, check out the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch at $80. It features a similar design without carrying as hefty of a price. While it doesn’t offer up to a year of battery life, users can expect to get somewhere around 30 days.

Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Hybrid Smartwatches work with iPhone and Android Phones

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

