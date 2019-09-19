Never let a dead battery strand you, this 500A jump starter is $30 (Reg. $50)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A Peak Jump Starter for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code GUBJYNBE at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever had a battery die on you on the side of the road (or in a parking lot), then this is a must-have tool. It has the ability to jump-start a vehicle with up to a 4.5L gas engine, which is plenty enough for most people. Plus, it offers dual 2.4A USB ports to charge a smartphone or tablet while on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger offers a much smaller form factor for those who just need to power a phone while away from home. It also packs a 2.4A USB output, offering you a simple way to charge your phone at quick speeds. Plus, it’s only $19 Prime shipped, saving you over $10 compared to the model above.

GOOLOO 500A Jump Starter features:

The GOOLOO jumper pack GP80 can restarts your vehicle ( lawn tractor, motorcycle, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, etc) up to 4.5L gas engine with 500A peak current

Designed with 2 USB outputs (5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port can full charge your cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices at the fastest speed possible

The GOOLOO Car Jump Starter comes with a built-in LED flashlight. Long press the power button to activate the strong mode, press again to switch to warning strobe, and press a third time to turn on the SOS flashing. It’s an emergency life saver when you go camping, travel, picnic, outdoor adventure.

It’s equiped with smart jumper clamp, which can protect your devices from over current, short circuit, overload, over-voltage and over-charge

