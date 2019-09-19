Never let a dead battery strand you, this 500A jump starter is $30 (Reg. $50)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A Peak Jump Starter for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code GUBJYNBE at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever had a battery die on you on the side of the road (or in a parking lot), then this is a must-have tool. It has the ability to jump-start a vehicle with up to a 4.5L gas engine, which is plenty enough for most people. Plus, it offers dual 2.4A USB ports to charge a smartphone or tablet while on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
The Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger offers a much smaller form factor for those who just need to power a phone while away from home. It also packs a 2.4A USB output, offering you a simple way to charge your phone at quick speeds. Plus, it’s only $19 Prime shipped, saving you over $10 compared to the model above.
GOOLOO 500A Jump Starter features:
- The GOOLOO jumper pack GP80 can restarts your vehicle ( lawn tractor, motorcycle, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, etc) up to 4.5L gas engine with 500A peak current
- Designed with 2 USB outputs (5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port can full charge your cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices at the fastest speed possible
- The GOOLOO Car Jump Starter comes with a built-in LED flashlight. Long press the power button to activate the strong mode, press again to switch to warning strobe, and press a third time to turn on the SOS flashing. It’s an emergency life saver when you go camping, travel, picnic, outdoor adventure.
- It’s equiped with smart jumper clamp, which can protect your devices from over current, short circuit, overload, over-voltage and over-charge
