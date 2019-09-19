Logitech’s Harmony Elite commands your smart home: $153 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

Today only, Woot is offering the Logitech Harmony Elite Touch Screen Universal Remote and Hub (915-000256) for $152.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. This is down from its $350 original price, $270 going rate at Amazon, and is a match for our last mention. This universal remote is compatible with Alexa to give you easy smart home theater control through simple voice commands. Plus, the remote itself can control smart home devices, giving you a great all-in-one solution. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of Amazon shoppers and ships with a 90-day warranty.

If you don’t need the smarts of the Harmony Elite, check out the Logitech Harmony 350 at under $60 shipped on Amazon. You’ll enjoy the ability to unify multiple home theater devices with a single remote. The main drawback here is that you’ll lose the ability to control smart home devices and command your smart home theater through Alexa, so do keep that in mind.

Logitech Harmony Elite Universal Remote:

Designed for use with a variety home automation and entertainment devices, this Logitech Harmony Elite 915-000256 remote allows easy control through closed cabinets or walls for flexible use. The remote works with Alexa, and the Harmony mobile app supports simple on-to-go operation.

