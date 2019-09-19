Electric outdoor tools and more highlight Home Depot’s 1-day sale from $35

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off select outdoor power tools and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Makita 17-inch 18V Cordless Lawn Mower for $249. That’s $100 off and $80 less than Amazon’s current offering and historic all-time low. This model is compatible with the entire 18V LXT lineup, which is great considering this a bare tool without a battery. Delivers up to 30 minutes of run time with a 17-inch cutting width. The included bagger collects up to 13-gallons of grass. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More deals can be found below.

Another standout is the Karcher K2 1600PSI 1.25GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $120. It typically goes for $150 with today’s deal marking a 20% discount. With leaves falling, it a great time to start thinking about clean up around your property. Ships with a 20-foot high-pressure hose, 35-foot GFCI power cord, and various accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Hit up the rest of today’s sale for even more deals. And don’t miss Amazon’s Gold Box where you’ll find additional deals on lawn care necessities from Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Ortho, and more.

Makita Electric Lawn Mower features:

There is an increasing demand for more alternatives to gas-powered outdoor power equipment. Makita is meeting demand with an expanding line of cordless OPE that includes the 18-Volt X2 LXT Lithium-Ion (36-Volt) 17 in. Lawn Mower. With zero emissions, lower noise and none of the maintenance associated with gas power equipment, the 18-Volt X2 (36-Volt) Cordless Lawn Mower is a welcome solution for efficient grass cutting. It’s powered by (2) 18-Volt LXT batteries (batteries and charger sold separately) for maximum power and run time, but without leaving the 18-Volt battery platform.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!