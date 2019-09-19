Get an iPhone XR for $576 + $200 prepaid MasterCard on Visible ($799 value)

Visible, a Verizon subsidiary, is offering a $200 prepaid MasterCard with the purchase of Apple’s iPhone XR. The XR dropped to $576 there after Apple launched the iPhone 11 just last week. If you’re not taken by the wide angle lens on the iPhone 11 and longer battery life, the iPhone XR is a great alternative. When you consider the value of the MasterCard, your new smartphone will cost you right around $375 before fees and taxes. That makes the iPhone XR one of the best-valued devices from Apple currently out. Not sure if the iPhone XR or iPhone 11 is for you? We’ve got a handy guide to help you decide.

Nomad Base Station

Other iPhone deals:

If you’re opting for the iPhone XR, put some of your gift card toward picking up a case and tempered glass to keep your device protected. If you’re not opting for Apple Care, this is the best way to make sure your new smartphone stays free of scratches, cracks, and dings.

Want to get the iPhone 11’s wide-angle camera look with the iPhone XR? We’ve got a handy guide that helps you easily add that function to any device. Plus, you can use the remainder of the gift card from this promotion to pick up what’s needed.

iPhone XR features:

