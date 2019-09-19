Stay juiced up with the Jackery power bank Gold Box from $18 (Up to 25% off)

- Sep. 19th 2019 8:19 am ET

Get this deal
25% off from $18
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Jackery (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 25% off its portable power stations. You can grab the Jackery Armor 9000mAh Power Bank for $17.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $28 direct, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This water, dust and shock-proof power bank also features a built-in emergency LED flashlight and is rated at 9000mAh. It also comes with the micro USB charging cable, a compass, strap and a carabiner. Rated 4+ stars. But you’ll want to head below for even more Jackery power deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Amazon is also offering the best-selling Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 at $187.49 shipped. That’s down from the usual $250 and is the best price we can find. Ideal for outdoor explorers, campers, and the like, it packs a “240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack” with 1 AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2 USB-A ports and a DC car port. Rated 4+ stars from over 570 Amazon customers and you can find out more in our hands-on review right here

Speaking of Jackery, you’ll also want to go check out our video review for the new Jackery Bolt Battery Pack right here. Plus, there are even more power bank/charging deals in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Jackery Armor 9000mAh Power Bank:

Jackery Armor, a Must-Have Power for Outdoor, A waterproof/shockproof/dust-proof power bank.Portable Travel Phone Charger: Ultra compact 9000mAh battery packhuge capacity it can charge an iPhone 8 for 3 times, iPhone Xs for 2.1 times or Samsung Galaxy S8 for 1.8 times , it is the perfect companion for your camping/travelling/hiking… Lightweight and portable designed for the adventures

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
25% off from $18

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Jackery

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard