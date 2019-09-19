Protect the lawn this fall from $10.50: Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Ortho, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some great deals to help you keep the lawn/yard in order this fall. One standout from the bunch is the Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard DLX Broadcast Spreader for $41.98 shipped. Regularly up to $60 at Home Depot and direct, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This versatile spreader can hold up to “15,000 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn product, including seed, fertilizer, salt and ice melt.” A control panel with “precision rate settings” ensures even coverage across your lawn and elsewhere. This is an Amazon best-seller and carries 4+ star rating from hundreds. More deals below.

Fortunately, today’s Gold Box sale also features loads of products you can use in the featured deal above. Starting from under $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, there is a plethora of lawn care products here from WinterGuard and Miracle-Gro options, to Scotts Turf Builder lawn food and much more.

For more yard tools and environmentally-friendly products to keep the lawn in order this fall, keep a close eye on our Green Deals. Everyday we feature a collection of products from smart home offerings to electric yard tools and much more with deep discounts.

Scotts Turf Builder DLX Broadcast Spreader:

Features Scotts exclusive EdgeGuard Technology

Control panel’s precision rate settings deliver more accurate coverage

Designed to ensure superior results when used with Scotts lawn food

Holds up to 15,000 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn product, including seed, fertilizer, salt and ice melt

Calibrated and ready to use

