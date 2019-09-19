Protect the lawn this fall from $10.50: Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Ortho, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some great deals to help you keep the lawn/yard in order this fall. One standout from the bunch is the Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard DLX Broadcast Spreader for $41.98 shipped. Regularly up to $60 at Home Depot and direct, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This versatile spreader can hold up to “15,000 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn product, including seed, fertilizer, salt and ice melt.” A control panel with “precision rate settings” ensures even coverage across your lawn and elsewhere. This is an Amazon best-seller and carries 4+ star rating from hundreds. More deals below.
Fortunately, today’s Gold Box sale also features loads of products you can use in the featured deal above. Starting from under $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, there is a plethora of lawn care products here from WinterGuard and Miracle-Gro options, to Scotts Turf Builder lawn food and much more.
For more yard tools and environmentally-friendly products to keep the lawn in order this fall, keep a close eye on our Green Deals. Everyday we feature a collection of products from smart home offerings to electric yard tools and much more with deep discounts.
Scotts Turf Builder DLX Broadcast Spreader:
- Features Scotts exclusive EdgeGuard Technology
- Control panel’s precision rate settings deliver more accurate coverage
- Designed to ensure superior results when used with Scotts lawn food
- Holds up to 15,000 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn product, including seed, fertilizer, salt and ice melt
- Calibrated and ready to use
