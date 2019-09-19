Every kitchen needs a knife set w/ titanium glass block: $89.50 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Mercer Culinary Renaissance 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set with a Titanium Glass Block for $89.59 shipped. This is down over 35% from its regular rate and is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time. Perfectly at home in a modern kitchen, this knife set houses itself in a titanium glass block for a unique appearance. Plus, all six forged knives carry lifetime warranties, making sure you’ll always have the right tool for the job. Each blade offers one-piece precision-forged construction which provides better strength and durability. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Cutlery Block Set is a great alternative at around $60 shipped on Amazon. Though you lose out on the high-end modern look of the titanium glass block, at-home chefs will gain an additional eight kitchen tools here. In addition to normal knives, there’s also a set of kitchen shears and 8-inch sharpening steel for keeping your blades on point.

Mercer Culinary 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set features:

Triple-riveted, ergonomically designed Delrin handle

High carbon, no-stain German X50 Cr Mo V15 cutlery steel resists rust, corrosion, and discoloration

Taper-ground edge allows for added stability, easy honing, long lasting sharpness, and increased efficiency when cutting and chopping

