Orvis spruces up your fall outerwear with up to 50% off Barbour and much more

Orvis offers up to 50% off select outerwear and an extra 30% off tent items. Prices are as marked. Shipping fees apply and vary. The Snap Front Sherpa Fleece is on sale for $44, which is down from its original rate of $89. This sherpa fleece is very stylish for the fall season and perfect for casual events. This style has two zippered front pockets and a chest insert for additional storage. Best of all, it can be worn by both men or women alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars by happy Orvis customers. Find the rest of our top picks from the Orvis Flash Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!