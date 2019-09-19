Orvis spruces up your fall outerwear with up to 50% off Barbour and much more

Orvis offers up to 50% off select outerwear and an extra 30% off tent items. Prices are as marked. Shipping fees apply and vary. The Snap Front Sherpa Fleece is on sale for $44, which is down from its original rate of $89. This sherpa fleece is very stylish for the fall season and perfect for casual events. This style has two zippered front pockets and a chest insert for additional storage. Best of all, it can be worn by both men or women alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars by happy Orvis customers. Find the rest of our top picks from the Orvis Flash Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Snap Front Sherpa Fleece $44 (Orig. $89)
- Pure Cotton Wrinkle-Free Flannel $44 (Orig. $98)
- Addison Suede Jacket $349 (Orig. $498)
- Barbour Lightweight Royston Jacket $279 (Orig. $349)
- Barbour Thurland Quilted Jacket $179 (Orig. $239)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Barbour Lightweight Beadnell $299 (Orig. $399)
- Barbour Zip Knit Sweater $159 (Orig. $199)
- Natural Wonders Sweater Jacket $89 (Orig. $129)
- Quarter-Zip Microgrind Fleece $49 (Orig. $69)
- Stowe Leather-Trimmed Jacket $79 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
