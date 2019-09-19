Get ten-feet of Philips Hue LightStrip Plus for $52 (Refurb, $120 value), more

Today only, Woot offers the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus bundled with a 40-inch Extension in refurbished condition for $51.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This bundle would have originally cost you $120, but right now Amazon will sell you the LightStrip Plus and extension for a total of $99. Today’s offer saves you over 47% and is one of the best values we’ve seen to date. Whether you’re looking to add a pop of color to your desk, ambient backlighting for your TV, or whatever else, the LightStrip Plus is an essential for any smart home. In total, there’s 120-inches (or ten-feet) of strip to place. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agree with our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

In order to take full advantage of the Hue LightStrip’s capabilities, you’ll need to pair the accessory with the Hue Bridge. Those looking to dive into the Hue world can save $50 on this Color HomeKit Starter Set which includes three bulbs and a dimmer switch for $140.

If you’d rather avoid the Philips ecosystem altogether, right now you can score the Eve HomeKit Light Strip for $68 when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, that’s one of the best prices we’ve tracked. It offers the same Siri control but without the need of an external hub. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus features:

Add a creative glow to any corner of your space with this 6.6-foot Philips Hue LED light strip. Its multicolored, dimmable lights suit any desired ambience, and it lets you sync its movement with music or movies via third-party apps. Bend, shape and cut this Philips Hue LED light strip for flexible customization.

