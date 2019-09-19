Samsung’s SmartThings-powered Slim Soundbar drops to $299 (Reg. up to $700)

Amazon offers the Samsung HW-NW700 Sound+ Slim Soundbar for $299 shipped. That’s down from the retail price of $700, which you’ll still find at Best Buy, and beats the current discount at Walmart by 30%. Today’s offer matches the all-time low and is $99 under our previous mention. Sporting 5.1-channel audio, Samsung’s soundbar packs seven built-in speakers that all come paired with dedicated amps. Its sleek design means that the Sound+ Slim can easily blend into your existing TV setup, as well. You’ll find both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity here, the latter of which allows for Alexa and SmartThings control. An optical input makes the cut, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $199, you’ll miss out on the smart functionality from the featured deal. But at $100 less, this budget-conscious alternative is still great for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

In the market for a new TV? We’re still seeing some notable discounts on Samsung’s Frame 4K HDR TV lineup at new all-time lows. There are a variety of different sizes on sale, all of which are now $300 or more off.

Samsung Sound+ Slim Soundbar features:

Seamless TV connection. Sleek design. The Sound+ Slim packs maximum audio power into an impressively sleek design that blends into your home décor. Rich notes and clear dialogue fill the room, and a No Gap Wall Mount achieves a seamlessly snug fit between your wall and TV. Don’t get stuck with anything less than the perfect fit. The Sound+ Slim soundbar features Plug-and-Play Connectivity with Samsung TVs via wired or wireless connections. Control both with a single remote and fine-tune your sound right from the TV menu.

