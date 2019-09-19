Samsung’s SmartThings-powered Slim Soundbar drops to $299 (Reg. up to $700)

- Sep. 19th 2019 8:24 am ET

Get this deal
Up to $700 $299
0

Amazon offers the Samsung HW-NW700 Sound+ Slim Soundbar for $299 shipped. That’s down from the retail price of $700, which you’ll still find at Best Buy, and beats the current discount at Walmart by 30%. Today’s offer matches the all-time low and is $99 under our previous mention. Sporting 5.1-channel audio, Samsung’s soundbar packs seven built-in speakers that all come paired with dedicated amps. Its sleek design means that the Sound+ Slim can easily blend into your existing TV setup, as well. You’ll find both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity here, the latter of which allows for Alexa and SmartThings control. An optical input makes the cut, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $199, you’ll miss out on the smart functionality from the featured deal. But at $100 less, this budget-conscious alternative is still great for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

In the market for a new TV? We’re still seeing some notable discounts on Samsung’s Frame 4K HDR TV lineup at new all-time lows. There are a variety of different sizes on sale, all of which are now $300 or more off.

Samsung Sound+ Slim Soundbar features:

Seamless TV connection. Sleek design. The Sound+ Slim packs maximum audio power into an impressively sleek design that blends into your home décor. Rich notes and clear dialogue fill the room, and a No Gap Wall Mount achieves a seamlessly snug fit between your wall and TV. Don’t get stuck with anything less than the perfect fit. The Sound+ Slim soundbar features Plug-and-Play Connectivity with Samsung TVs via wired or wireless connections. Control both with a single remote and fine-tune your sound right from the TV menu.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Up to $700 $299

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go