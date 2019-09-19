Sony’s noise-canceling headphones pack Alexa voice services at $90 (Reg. $125)

BuyDig is offering the Sony Bluetooth Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones with Alexa Voice Control (WH-CH700N) for $89.99 shipped when you use the code UPU12949619048HB at checkout. Note: The discount will not reflect until the final stage of checkout. Normally over $125 at Amazon, this is a new low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. With Alexa voice services built-in, listeners can use Amazon’s smart assistant to change songs, play new music, and more. Plus, with active noise canceling, distractions will be a thing of the past. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The Mpow H5 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are a great alternative at $50 shipped on Amazon. It doesn’t offer the same Sony namesake, nor does it have Alexa built-in. But, for around $40 less than today’s lead deal, you can still enjoy active noise-canceling headphones.

Sony Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones features:

  • DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: Blocks out distracting background noise for a better music experience
  • AI POWERED: Hold the NC button for uniquely tuned noise cancellation courtesy of next gen AI tech
  • HANDS FREE CALLING: A built in microphone lets you take/make calls and access your voice assistant
  • LONG BATTERY LIFE: Enjoy up to 35 hours of wireless playback and 10 min quick charge capability
  • VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch
  • WIRELESS BLUETOOTH STREAMING: NFC one touch allows for fast, easy pairing with compatible devices
  • COMFORTABLE: The foldable earphones adjust for listening comfort and swivel flat for travel storage

