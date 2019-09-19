Sony’s 55-inch UHDTV features 4K, OLED, HDR, more for $1,399 (Reg. $1,700)

Today only, B&H offers the Sony A8F 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $1,399 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,499 and currently sits at the Amazon all-time low of $1,700. Sony’s 4K Ultra HDTV delivers a 55-inch OLED panel and support for HDR, ensuring compatibility for the foreseeable future. The 120Hz refresh rate with Sony’s proprietary Motionflow XR technology gets you ready for action movies and sports with blur-minimizing technology. On the backside, you’ll find four HDMI inputs, along with two RCA, and support for OTA antennas. There’s also optical and 3.5mm audio out along with three USB ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet and it’s a hit with Amazon reviewers so far.

Sony 4K HDR OLED Ultra HDTV features:

Power and finesse. Sony’s A8F BRAVIA OLED TV combines processing power with beautiful OLED picture and a sleek design to bring in a new standard of home entertainment. The X1 Extreme processor up converts your content to near-4K HDR quality, bringing stunning contrast and absolute blacks to your favorite shows and movies.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!