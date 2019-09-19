TUMI’s Getaway Event drops 20% off all luggage, MacBook bags, more

TUMI’s Getaway Event offers 20% off all products including backpack, luggage, briefcases and more. Discount is reflected in cart. Receive free shipping on all orders. Carry your MacBook and essentials in style with the Brief Alpha 3 Backpack that’s marked down to $420. For comparison, it was originally priced at $525. This backpack has a padded media pocket, an array of inserts for organization and cushioned shoulder straps. It also has a water-resistant exterior pocket to hold your water bottle or umbrella. This option would be a great choice for traveling, weekend outings, work events and more. Head below the jump to find even more deals from TUMI.

Finally, the Extended Trip Packing Case is essential for your long hauls. Its spacious to fit all of your essentials and its hard case will help to protect items. This suitcase also has spinner wheels to get you to your gate in a breeze. It’s currently marked down to $716, and was originally priced at $895.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!