Twelve South ActionSleeve puts Apple Watch on your bicep for $18.50 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Twelve South 42mm ActionSleeve for $18.62 shipped. Regularly $30, today’s deal takes up to $11 off the typical going rate and is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. Protect your Apple Watch while working out thanks to built-in bumpers all around. Twelve South promises “improved heart rate tracking” thanks to tighter, more consistent skin contact. If you’re looking for a different kind of Apple Watch accessory from the usual, Twelve South’s ActionSleeve may be right up your alley. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new Apple Watch band. This sport option is on sale from under $6 in a variety of styles. You’ll pay significantly less than Apple’s regular going rate too, making it an easy way to expand your collection.

Check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for even more styles to fit just about any budget. Deals start at just $5 across a wide range of looks for your wrist.

Twelve South ActionSleeve features:

Use Apple Watch when sports gear or activity restricts wrist placement

Improves heart rate tracking with tighter, more consistent skin contact

Built-in bumper protection helps shield Apple Watch from nicks and dings

Fits arms up to 15 in (38cm) and is hand-washable

