Toggle lamps, fans and more with two AUKEY Smart Plugs: $17 (Save 25%)

STSS (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two AUKEY Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $17.24 shipped when coupon code GJBI2M2Q has been applied during checkout. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Whether it’s a lamp, fan, heater or something entirely different, smart plugs are extremely handy for remotely toggling power. This specific AUKEY design is compact enough to allow both plugs to fit above and below each other in a standard outlet. Support for Alexa and Google Assistant ensure you’ll be able to easily control them via voice. Reviews are still rolling in, but AUKEY smart plugs are reputable.

Depending on your needs, a Wyze Smart Bulb may be a better fit. At $12, this light bulb is not only smart, but also sports an adjustable white color temperature. It produces 800 lumens of brightness and can be dimmed as needed. Learn more when having a look at our release coverage.

AUKEY Wi-Fi Smart Plugs features:

Simple to set up: Just plug the smart outlet into a wall socket and connect to your Wi-Fi network. Compatible with Android 4.4/iOS 8 or higher. Only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks

Access from Anywhere: Activate and deactivate home appliances and electronics anytime, anywhere using this Wi-Fi Smart Plug and the AUKEY Home app on your phone. No smart hub or subscription service required

Control with Your Voice: Works with Alexa & Google Assistant. Use voice commands to control your home appliances and electronics

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!