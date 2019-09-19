VIVO’s electric standing desk frame hits new low of $240 (Reg. $280)

VIVO via Rakuten is offering its Electric Standing Desk Frame for $239.99 shipped when coupon code OFFICE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. With support for up to 220-pounds, this standing desk frame is quite sturdy. Since it is just a frame, you’ll be able to customize your look with a tabletop of your own choosing. An integrated control panel makes it extremely simple to move up or down with four programmable presets. Rated 4/5 stars.

Get some exercise and cut cost when opting for VIVO’s crank-operated Standing Desk Frame at $190. Load capacity tops out at 132-pounds, but that should be sufficient for most setups. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

VIVO Electric Standing Desk Frame features:

SOLID SUPPORT – All steel construction and a sturdy leg support system holds weight up to 220 lbs, so you can rest easy knowing that your workstation is safe and secure.

TELESCOPIC HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT – A telescopic height adjustment bar allows you to go from sitting to standing in seconds without breaking concentration or productivity. Dual motor lift mechanism with 1” per second lift speed creates smooth and quiet height transitions for your workstation.

