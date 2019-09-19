Save on refurbished Dyson vacuums in Woot’s one-day-only sale from $135

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Dyson vacuums with prices starting $135 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the V7 Animal Cordless HEPA Stick Vacuum at $179.99, which originally went for $400. Now, Amazon has it listed for $320 in new condition and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This vacuum packs 30 minutes of runtime before the battery dies, giving you plenty of capabilities when it comes time to clean. Plus, it offers “150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum.” Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty. Shop the entire sale here.
Nomad Base Station
Ditch the cordless design when opting for the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum at $30 shipped on Amazon. Though it offers a 3-in-1 design to help you clean floors, stairs, baseboards, and more, you’ll still be tied to the wall by a cable. The Eureka is also not nearly as powerful as the above Dyson, but it save you 77% over the above vacuum, leaving you plenty of cash to spend on other cleaning products.
Keep the stick design when you opt for the MOOSOO Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum at $103.50 shipped, today only. Though it doesn’t offer the lightweight design of the Eureka, it is cordless like Dyson’s model above.
Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum features:
- Cord free, Hassle free, Powerful suction
- Up to 30 minute’s run time when using a non motorized tool
- Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use
- Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 6 minutes of fade free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt
- Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 and engineered to pick up ground in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets
- 75 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum
- Hygienic bin emptying : no need to touch the dirt. Bin volume 0.14 gallons
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!