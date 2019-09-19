Save on refurbished Dyson vacuums in Woot’s one-day-only sale from $135

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Dyson vacuums with prices starting $135 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the V7 Animal Cordless HEPA Stick Vacuum at $179.99, which originally went for $400. Now, Amazon has it listed for $320 in new condition and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This vacuum packs 30 minutes of runtime before the battery dies, giving you plenty of capabilities when it comes time to clean. Plus, it offers “150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum.” Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty. Shop the entire sale here.

Ditch the cordless design when opting for the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum at $30 shipped on Amazon. Though it offers a 3-in-1 design to help you clean floors, stairs, baseboards, and more, you’ll still be tied to the wall by a cable. The Eureka is also not nearly as powerful as the above Dyson, but it save you 77% over the above vacuum, leaving you plenty of cash to spend on other cleaning products.

Keep the stick design when you opt for the MOOSOO Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum at $103.50 shipped, today only. Though it doesn’t offer the lightweight design of the Eureka, it is cordless like Dyson’s model above.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum features:

Cord free, Hassle free, Powerful suction

Up to 30 minute’s run time when using a non motorized tool

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 6 minutes of fade free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 and engineered to pick up ground in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets

75 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum

Hygienic bin emptying : no need to touch the dirt. Bin volume 0.14 gallons

