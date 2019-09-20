ComiXology slashes 50% off its Dark Horse digital comics from under $1

- Sep. 20th 2019 1:40 pm ET

ComiXology has just launched its most recent sale, this time taking 50% off its entire selection of Dark Horse digital comic books from under $1 when code DH50 has been applied at checkout. Slated to run through the weekend, this sale is packed with notable discounts. We can’t help but eye up Aliens Omnibus Vol. 1 as a standout at $6.50. Normally $13, today’s offer returns the price to match the all-time low on a digital copy. This 384-page graphic novel expands upon the Alien franchise’s on-screen universe with a collection of new stories centered around the terrifying Xenomorphs. Shop the entire selection of Dark Horse digital comics or head below for more top picks.

Other standouts from the sale:

If today’s sale just doesn’t scratch the right comic itch, you can still save up to 89% on Batman graphic novels and more. Also be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Aliens Omnibus Vol. 1

Dark Horse Comics took the industry by storm with its release of Aliens, a comics series that for the first time captured the power of film source material and expanded its universe in a way that fans applauded worldwide. Now, the first three Dark Horse Aliens series — Outbreak, Nightmare Asylum and Female War — are collected in a value-priced, quality-format omnibus, featuring nearly 400 story pages in full color.

