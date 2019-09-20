Gillette’s Fusion5 Men’s Razor is yours for $8 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is offering the Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor (Handle & 2 Blade Refills) for $7.99. Be sure to clip the $2 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is best-selling men’s shaver on Amazon and it is now up to 35% off the going rate. Today’s deal is one of the best we have ever tracked. Walmart charges $10 for this model. It includes the shaver itself as well as a pair of blades. You’ll also find a Precision Trimmer integrated in to the back if the handle. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s deal is already one of the most affordable options out there, especially with a brand name attached. However, you could save slightly more with the Schick Hydro 5 Disposable Razor at $6.19 Prime shipped (or less with Subscribe & Save). This one only includes a single blade, but its ratings are nearly as good and will save you a couple extra bucks too.

Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor:

With FlexBall technology, Gillette ProGlide responds to contours and gets virtually every hair

Gillette razors for men with 5 Anti-Friction Blades. A shave you barely feel

Men’s razor with Precision Trimmer on back—great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair

Enhanced Lubrastrip with more lubricants (vs. Fusion5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!