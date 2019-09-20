Gillette’s Fusion5 Men’s Razor is yours for $8 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

- Sep. 20th 2019 1:54 pm ET

Get this deal
35% off $8
0

Amazon is offering the Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor (Handle & 2 Blade Refills) for $7.99. Be sure to clip the $2 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is best-selling men’s shaver on Amazon and it is now up to 35% off the going rate. Today’s deal is one of the best we have ever tracked. Walmart charges $10 for this model. It includes the shaver itself as well as a pair of blades. You’ll also find a Precision Trimmer integrated in to the back if the handle. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s deal is already one of the most affordable options out there, especially with a brand name attached. However, you could save slightly more with the Schick Hydro 5 Disposable Razor at $6.19 Prime shipped (or less with Subscribe & Save). This one only includes a single blade, but its ratings are nearly as good and will save you a couple extra bucks too.

Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor:

  • With FlexBall technology, Gillette ProGlide responds to contours and gets virtually every hair
  • Gillette razors for men with 5 Anti-Friction Blades. A shave you barely feel
  • Men’s razor with Precision Trimmer on back—great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair
  • Enhanced Lubrastrip with more lubricants (vs. Fusion5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
35% off $8

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gillette

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard