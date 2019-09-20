Nordstrom Rack’s Hunter Sale makes a splash up to 60% off women’s styles

Nordstrom Rack Hunter Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles for women. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boots are a must-have from this sale that are marked down to $90. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $150. This style will look great with jeans or leggings alike and they’re available in six color options. Plus, they have an adjustable strap for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from Hunter below.

Our top picks for women include:

