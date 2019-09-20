Make your knives brand new again, Chef’sChoice $80 Sharpener hits Amazon low

- Sep. 20th 2019 11:49 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100+ $80
0

Amazon is offering the Chef’sChoice 315 XV Electric Knife Sharpener for $80.01 shipped. Regularly $100 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this model and is the best price we can find. Compatible with both serrated and straight edge blades, this sharpener will breath new life into your aging knives. Along with a 2 year warranty, this model features 100% diamond abrasives alongside flexible stropping/polishing disks to bring your knives back to new. Rated 4+ stars from 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now clearly you’re paying for the brand name and effortless electric sharpening. This hybrid option goes for just over $52 and you’ll find highly-rated hand-held models from just $30. Clearly it’s going to take more effort on your part if you take the manual route, but chances are the results will be similar and you’ll keep as much as $50 in your pocket. 

Chef’sChoice 315 XV Electric Knife Sharpener

  • 2-stages: combines the strength of the double-bevel edge with the flawless, ultra-sharp 5XV edge technology
  • Ideal for sharpening contemporary double-bevel and traditional single-bevel Asian style knives
  • Advanced spring knife guides for accurate control of the sharpening angle and ease of use

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100+ $80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Chef's Choice

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard