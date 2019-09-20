Make your knives brand new again, Chef’sChoice $80 Sharpener hits Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Chef’sChoice 315 XV Electric Knife Sharpener for $80.01 shipped. Regularly $100 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this model and is the best price we can find. Compatible with both serrated and straight edge blades, this sharpener will breath new life into your aging knives. Along with a 2 year warranty, this model features 100% diamond abrasives alongside flexible stropping/polishing disks to bring your knives back to new. Rated 4+ stars from 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the brand name and effortless electric sharpening. This hybrid option goes for just over $52 and you’ll find highly-rated hand-held models from just $30. Clearly it’s going to take more effort on your part if you take the manual route, but chances are the results will be similar and you’ll keep as much as $50 in your pocket.

Chef’sChoice 315 XV Electric Knife Sharpener

2-stages: combines the strength of the double-bevel edge with the flawless, ultra-sharp 5XV edge technology

Ideal for sharpening contemporary double-bevel and traditional single-bevel Asian style knives

Advanced spring knife guides for accurate control of the sharpening angle and ease of use

