Save 20% on Monoprice’s Z-Wave Plus PIR Multi Sensor at $29, more from $20

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of its Z-Wave Plus sensors and smart plugs with free shipping across the lot. One standout is on Monoprice’s Z-Wave Plus PIR Multi Sensor at $28.79. Down from $36, that’s good for an over 20% discount, comes within $1 of the 2019 low and is the second best we’ve seen this year. Combining a temperature, motion, light and humidity sensor into one, this accessory is sure to be a must-have for your smart home. It’s a great option whether you’re looking to expand the security side of your setup, or want to set room-based lighting automations. All of Monoprice’s Z-Wave accessories are highly-rated. More below.

Other notable Z-Wave deals at Monoprice:

Not sure what all the fuss is about over Z-Wave? Learn more about getting started by checking out our coverage on the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more.

Monoprice Z-Wave Plus PIR Multi Sensor features:

This passive infrared (PIR) sensor detects motion and sends a Z-Wave® trigger signal to the network. It also features temperature, humidity, and light sensors, which will automatically report changes in the conditions and will report the absolute values when queried. It has a tamper-proof switch, which will trigger a Z-Wave signal when the cover is removed. These trigger signals can be used to activate various other devices and perform preprogrammed tasks.

