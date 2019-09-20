Save 33% on the PreSonus Eris E8 Active Studio Monitor at a new low of $130

- Sep. 20th 2019 12:54 pm ET

0

B&H is currently offering the PreSonus Eris E8 Two-Way Active 8-inch Studio Monitor for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $195, today’s price cut saves you 33% and drops down to a new all-time low. Picking up a pair of the monitors at this price would save you a total of $130. Driven by 75W of power, the Eris E8 monitor features an eight-inch Kevlar low-frequency woofer and low-mass silk-dome tweeters. There’s also a built-in Class AB amplifier. With a frequency response range of 35Hz to 22kHz, it outputs up to 105dB of audio. Perfect for adding into your workstation or audio production setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 665 customers.

A more affordable way to enjoy the same PreSonus-caliber sound is by grabbing the brand’s Eris E3.5 Professional Multimedia Reference Monitors instead. For $100 at Amazon you’ll be able to pick up a pair, which will be better suited to budget-conscious buyers. 

On the home theater side of audio upgrades, we’re still seeing a notable discount on VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar System at $148.

PreSonus Eris E8 monitor features:

The Eris E8 Two-Way Active 8″ Studio Monitor from PreSonus delivers an accurate response with tight bass and a clear upper end. The Kevlar low frequency transducers, low-mass silk-dome tweeters and responsive Class AB amplification combine with acoustic-adjustment controls to create a versatile and adaptable listening system.

B&H

