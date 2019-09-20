Laser-guided cleaning lets Roborock’s S5 Smart Robot Vacuum shine at $100 off

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in white for $399.99 shipped when code ROCK4HOME has been used at checkout. Usually selling for $500, that saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $5 and matches the Amazon all-time low. Armed with a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 also leaves the gate with Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. It touts a 150-minute runtime as well as 2000Pa suction, allowing this vac to thoroughly clean spaces both large and small. Over 590 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $220 when clipping the on-page coupon. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home. The major feature exclusion is laser-guided cleaning, though if that sounds unnecessary, then eufy’s vac may just be the way to go.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

