This Takeya Iced Coffee Maker carries 1-quart of cold brew for $16 (20% off)

- Sep. 20th 2019 8:40 am ET

Amazon is now offering the 1-quart Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker (10310) for $16.30 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is matching our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. It has gone for as much as $25 this year with today’s offer among the best we have tracked historically. Made of BPA-free Tritan plastic, features include an airtight lid and a non-slip silicone handle. It can carry up to 1-quart of cold brew and is “less acidic than traditional coffee brewing.” This is the best-selling maker of its kind on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,300 customers. More details below.

The TUBE+ Cold Brew Coffee Maker is one of the only options we can find for less at $15.50 Prime shipped. Another highly-rated solution would be something where you provide your own container like this KLEIN Cold Brew Kit for $14. You’ll need to have a mason jar (or something like that) laying around for this one, but it will save you a bit more. 

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

THE NEW DELUXE cold brew coffee maker is a durable BPA-Free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid & non-slip silicone handle. It produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing. THE FINE-MESH COFFEE FILTER in this cold brew coffee maker keeps grounds out of your freshly brewed pot – differing from other coffee machines. Tritan plastic withstands hot temperatures if you want a hot cup of coffee. Fits in most refrigerator doors.

