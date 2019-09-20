Save 35% on this four-pack of Alexa/Assistant Wi-Fi smart plugs, now $26

Shihong US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a four-pack of Teckin Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $25.99 shipped when the code WNEG7ZXK is used at checkout. This is down 35% off its going rate and is the best available. These smart plugs are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, giving you voice control on multiple appliances and lamps in your home. They also support scheduling, making sure the coffee maker isn’t left on overnight and letting you make the lights turn on and off while on vacation, simulating someone being home. Plus, each plug has a 15A max throughput, allowing you to power larger devices like space heaters and the like, making this a crucial tool for the upcoming winter. These smart plugs also sport energy monitoring, allowing you to keep track of what devices are running up your electric bill. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If getting four plugs isn’t crucial to you, the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug is just $17 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll still get Alexa, Assistant, and scheduling functions here. However, this is just a single plug, meaning you can’t control multiple devices. Plus, the way it’s designed, you can’t stack them on your outlet, as it takes up much more room when plugged in.

You should also check out today’s Amazon Gold Box with deals on Belkin’s surge protectors. Keep in mind these aren’t smart, but for home theaters or offices, they’ll work fantastic. Plus, prices start at just $7 Prime shipped.

Teckin Smart Plug features:

Even when ou are not at home, you can control the power-on/off via Smart Life app, which can be free downloaded from App Store or Google Play. Easy to use and install, required a secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection, works with AC120V, 15A maximum load.

Control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart plug SP20 works with any Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise. You can create a group for all of your smart devices and control them all with just one command. With the countdown timer feature, simply set a timer for the Smart Plug to turn off its appliance automatically.

