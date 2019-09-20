Download the popular True Skate while it’s FREE on iOS (Reg. $2)

True Skate is among the top ranked sports games on the App Store and we are now seeing a notable offer. So notable in fact, you now don’t have to pay anything at all. True Skate for iOS can now be downloaded on the App Store for free. Regularly $2, this is the first time we have seen the game go free since May and we don’t expect it to stay this way for very long. This one features “realistic” touch-based physics as well as just about any trick you can think from shove-its and crooked grinds to nightmare flips and everything in between. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

True Skate:

– Realistic touch based physics. – Flick the board to make it react exactly how you would expect. – Drag your finger on the ground to push. – A beautiful skate park to get lost in including ledges, stairs, grind rails plus a bowl, half pipe and quarter pipes. (Additional skate parks are now available as an In-App Purchase) – Slow motion. – User challenges

