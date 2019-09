VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar System won’t break the bank at $148

Walmart offers the VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar System (SB3621n) for $148 shipped. Find it at Amazon and Best Buy for $2 more. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. For those relying on the speakers built into your TV, VIZIO’s sound bar system is an affordable way to enjoy higher-quality audio. This model packs a DTS studio sound-enabled speaker array into its 36-inch form-factor. Bluetooth connectivity enters alongside optical and 3.5mm ports. Over 1,450 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

For under $150, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable sound bar system. Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Sound Bar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

And while you’re making some home theater upgrades, don’t forget that we’re seeing VIZIO’s monster 70-inch 4K HDR Smart TV at $698 (All-time low).

VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System features:

Upgrade your home theater audio to a new level with the VIZIO 36″ 2.1 Channel Soundbar System (SB3621n-E8). TV shows, movies and sports games are enhanced with a room-filling audio experience with a wireless subwoofer for deep, booming bass up to 50 Hz. This VIZIO 36″ soundbar system is also Bluetooth compatible, so you can stream music not only from your TV but also from a smartphone or other mobile device in high quality.

