VIZIO’s monster 70-inch 4K HDR Smart TV is $698 shipped (All-time low)

- Sep. 20th 2019 8:26 am ET

$698
Walmart offers the VIZIO 70-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $698 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for upwards of $200 more with today’s deal being a new all-time low. This model sports a 70-inch panel with support for 4K and HDR content, effectively future-proofing your home theater setup for the next few years. Smart functionality with built-in Chromecast features ensure that you’ll be able to stream your favorite content from a wide range of sources. Includes three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save significantly by dropping down to a 55-inch 4K UHDTV from TCL for $399.99. You’ll still get much of the same functionality here, including smart features, 4K, and HDR support while saving a nice chunk of change along the way. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

No matter which way you go, be sure to grab some extra HDMI cables. This three-pack from Cable Matters is $13 and comes in a variety of lengths. Its color-coated design makes it easy to connect to various devices.

VIZIO 70-inch Ultra HDTV features:

Value and quality come together in the 2019 VIZIO V-Series™ 70” Class (69.5″ Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV, offering state-of-the-art 4K resolution, high dynamic range support, smart TV apps, and voice control compatibilities with select devices. The V-Series TV offers Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution, delivering four times the detail of a Full HD TV. HD video is automatically upscaled for the best possible picture, and the V-Series TV is equipped to support high dynamic range for dazzling colors and contrast. You won’t even need a streaming device, because the V-Series delivers smart features galore. VIZIO Smart TV offers great 4K TV shows and movies from popular apps directly on the big screen, while Chromecast built-in allows streaming from thousands of compatible video and music apps, and you can use Google Assistant devices for voice navigation. And VIZIO WatchFree™ lets you stream over 100 channels absolutely FREE – live news, movies, sports, comedy, music and more. The 2019 VIZIO V-Series™ 4K HDR Smart TV made just for you. VIZIO 70″ Class V-Series™ (69.5″ Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV (V705-G3) (2019 Model)

