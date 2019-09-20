The popular Wet Brush Classic drops to just $6 Prime shipped on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Wet Brush Classic Brush in the color black for $6.05 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $10, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. I personally use this brush daily and absolutely love it. The brush is very gentle on your hair and is said to promote hair growth. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews.

Also, with your savings be sure to check out the Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties for just $5.99. These hair ties were designed to prevent bumps or kinks in your hair and they’re waterproof. Rated 4.4/5 stars with nearly 500 reviews from Amazon customers.

The Classic Wet Brush features:

The healthy way to brush your hair.

How you brush your hair is the key to strong and healthy hair and the single most overlooked step in hair care.

Hair is weakest when wet and pulling at it can snap it like a rubber band.

This is why you should brush with a tool that gently loosens knots without pulling or breaking hair.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!