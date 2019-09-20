The popular Wet Brush Classic drops to just $6 Prime shipped on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Wet Brush Classic Brush in the color black for $6.05 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $10, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. I personally use this brush daily and absolutely love it. The brush is very gentle on your hair and is said to promote hair growth. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews.
Also, with your savings be sure to check out the Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties for just $5.99. These hair ties were designed to prevent bumps or kinks in your hair and they’re waterproof. Rated 4.4/5 stars with nearly 500 reviews from Amazon customers.
The Classic Wet Brush features:
- The healthy way to brush your hair.
- How you brush your hair is the key to strong and healthy hair and the single most overlooked step in hair care.
- Hair is weakest when wet and pulling at it can snap it like a rubber band.
- This is why you should brush with a tool that gently loosens knots without pulling or breaking hair.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!