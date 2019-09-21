Increase your workout intensity with Aduro weighted vests and more from $22

- Sep. 21st 2019 10:17 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Entronik (98% positive all-time feedback from 87,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 25% off a selection of its Aduro sports equipment with deals starting at $22.50 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will lock in free delivery, as well. Out top pick is on the Aduro Weighted Workout Vest at $44.99. That’s $15 off the going rate and the second best price we’ve seen at Amazon all-time. With a 20-lb weight configuration, this training vest will help you take runs and other workouts to a new level by increasing the intensity. The vest is adjustable, and also features a mesh material for comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 400 customers.

Be sure to check out the rest of this morning’s Aduro sale, as you’ll find plenty of other accessories for stepping up your workouts. Deals start at $22.50 here, with upwards of 25% in savings to be had.

Aduro Weighted Workout Vest features:

Add strength training to your cardio workout with the Aduro Sport Weighted Vest. It helps you gain strength, burn additional calories, and increase your endurance and agility regardless of your activity.

