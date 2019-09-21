Save 33% on this highly-rated apple cider vinegar shampoo set, now at $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wow Skin Science (98% positive all-time feedback from 5,200+) via Amazon offers its Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Hair Conditioner Set for $19.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new Amazon low. This shampoo and conditioner set is said to use virgin coconut and avocado oil to rejuvenate hair. If you’ve been jumping on the apple cider vinegar bandwagon in other areas of your life, it’s certainly time to bring the trend into your personal hygiene regiment. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 6,900 customers.

Be sure to shop the rest of Amazon’s Gold Box sale, where you’ll find discounted GreenWorks mowers, chainsaws, more from $22.50, as well as even more.

Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo Set features:

Our premium shampoo and conditioner set, infused with botanicals to clarify and rebuild, does NOT contain sulfates, parabens, or silicones, etc. Get salon level results in weeks from the comfort of your own home. Pure Himalayan spring water, infused with natural apple cider vinegar, is enhanced with extracts to repair everyday damage from styling products residue, and smog. Get fresh clean hair the way nature intended and let it flow freely with the breeze.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!