Bowers & Wilkins PX ANC Headphones drop to Amazon low: $280 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon offers the Bowers & Wilkins PX Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $279.99 shipped. Having just dropped from $350, you’ll still find these headphones selling for upwards of $400 at Best Buy. Today’s offer is a new all-time and $20 under our previous mention. Active noise cancelling takes center stage here, which allows the wireless PX headphones to block out the world around you. As far as other notable inclusions, you’ll find up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge as well as built-in sensors that automatically pause music when you remove the headphones. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 190 customers.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $55 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build quality as the option from Bowers & Wilkins, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

If you’re after the latest and greatest, Bowers & Wilkins just launched four new and updated Bluetooth headphones.

Bowers & Wilkins PX ANC Headphones features:

