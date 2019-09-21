Today’s Gold Box is packed with GreenWorks mowers, chainsaws, more from $22.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up 24% off a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric power tools with deals starting at $22.50 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will lock in free delivery, as well. One standout is on the GreenWorks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Cordless 3-in-1 Lawn Mower for $254.99. Typically selling for $330 or so, that saves you $75 and discounts the price down to a new 2019 low. This 3-in-1 mower features a 20-inch steel deck that lets you mulch, bag or side discharge grass. It comes paired with a 40V battery so you can nix the hassle of gas out of your yard work routine. Rated 4/5 stars from 440 customers. Head below for more.

Another notable electric yard accessory that’s on sale is the Greenworks 12-inch 40V Cordless Chainsaw for $111.99. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you $38 and marks the lowest price we’ve seen in all of 2019 thus far. This electric chainsaw features a robust 12-inch steel chain for easily cutting through tree limbs and more. It includes a G-MAX 40V Lithium-Ion battery, so you won’t have to worry about using gas. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 670 customers.

Shop the rest of the sale right here for more ways to outfit your lawn care arsenal.

GreenWorks 20-inch Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery , Cutting Heights – 5 Position

Durable 20” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it. This Lawn Mower is not self-propelled

Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed

