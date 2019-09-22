Treat your Kindle library to a selection of top-rated titles on sale from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a wide selection of top-rated Kindle eBooks to expand your reading list from $1.99. There are a variety of different genres in the sale, meaning that just about everyone will be able to find a new book to add to their digital collection. Most of the titles normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. Plus as the sale’s name suggests, most of these books carry high ratings. And what’s even better is that this collection of deals is packed with plenty of best-sellers as well. Shop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library.

Those in search of additional ways to expand upon their digital reading lists can still take 50% off Dark Horse comics from under $1 at ComiXology. Or if you’re more of a Batman fan, this up to 89% off graphic novels sale will be a must to check out.

Digital Gold synopsis:

Bitcoin, the landmark digital money and financial technology, has spawned a global social movement with utopian ambitions. The notion of a new currency, maintained by the computers of users around the world, has been the butt of many jokes, but that has not stopped it from growing into a technology worth billions of dollars, supported by the hordes of followers who have come to view it as the most important new idea since the creation of the Internet. Believers from Beijing to Buenos Aires see the potential for a financial system free from banks and governments, and a new global currency for the digital age. An unusual tale of group invention, Digital Gold tells the story of the colorful characters who have built Bitcoin, including a Finnish college student; an Argentinian millionaire; a Chinese entrepreneur; Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!