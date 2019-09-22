LG’s Assistant-powered Dolby Atmos Sound Bar drops to $339 (Reg. $900), more

BuyDig currently offers the LG SL9YG 4.1.2-Channel High Res Sound Bar for $339 shipped when code HNM189 has been applied at checkout. Discount will be applied at the final stage of checkout. Normally selling for $900 direct from LG and B&H, right now Amazon’s sale price has it going for $620. Today’s offer beats the all-time low at Amazon by over $260, is $100 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen to date. Armed with Dolby Atmos audio, this sound bar also comes backed by other premium features like built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast support, 4K passthrough, and more. Wired connectivity relies on both HDMI and optical inputs, but there’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as well. Being on the newer side, reviews are light here. But LG sound bars carry solid ratings across the board otherwise. More below.

Also at BuyDig, you’ll find the LG SL8YG 3.1.2-Channel Sound Bar for $299 shipped with code HNM189. Down from the $697 going rate at Amazon, that saves you nearly 58% and marks a new all-time low. This model sports much of the same functionality as the featured deal, just in a 3.1.2-channel form-factor. This one is great for smaller setups, or for those looking to enjoy the rich roster of features on a tighter budget.

LG SL9YG 4.1.2-Channel High Res Sound Bar features:

The SL9YG LG sound bar Masters the details in home theater audio and aesthetics. It transforms its audio output based on your needs, emanating multi-dimensional sound of both 4. 1. 2Ch Dolby Atoms and DTS: x. And it has the Google Assistant.

