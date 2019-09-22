Save up to 30% on highly-rated baby products with deals from $8, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Papablic Direct (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its baby products. Deals start at under $8 and shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer for $49.99. That’s good for a $20 discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon by over $8. Featuring a 3-in-1 design, this sterilizer can take care of disinfecting your baby’s bottles without bringing soap or chemicals into the mix. It’s said to use penetrating steam that’s hotter than your dishwater and has room for up to 11 bottles at once. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 720 customers. More below.

Amazon’s Papablic sale this morning has also several other notable deals starting under $8. There’s a portable travel bottle warmer for $11, a baby-friendly electric toothbrush for under $10, and more.

Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer features:

Penetrating steam at a higher temperature than your dishwasher. This 3-in-1 device delivers powerful steam-powered machine with hot air-drying technology to keep your baby bottles, breast pump pieces, pacifiers, teethers, and plastic toys clean, dry, and smelling fresh!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!