Blue’s Pro Spark Blackout XLR Condenser Mic is now $60 off: $140 (Reg. $200)

Sam Ash (94% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering the Blue Spark Blackout SL XLR Condenser Microphone for $139.99 shipped. Matched via the Sam Ash eBay store as well. Regularly $200 direct, at B&H and Amazon, today’s deal is $60 off the going rate and the best we can find. Not to be confused with the company’s popular USB mics, this is a pro model that requires an XLR connection (via an audio interface) to your Mac. The custom, large-diaphragm cardioid condenser capsule design features Blue’s Class-A JFET electronics and a 100Hz low cut filter for getting rid of some of the bottom end rumble in your recording space (and more). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if you don’t have an audio interface setup (or plan on doing so anytime soon), you would be better off with a USB mic. You really can’t go wrong with the popular Blue Yeti at just over $100, but you might also be able to get away with the $50 Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone. In fact, both of these mics sit atop our list of the best USB podcast mics on the market. They are largely the same outside of the physical form and a slight boost in-quality on the Yeti (although you probably won’t notice it in your recordings).

But for something even more affordable, we still have Blue’s slim Snowflake Microphone down at $36 (Save 40%).

Blue Spark Blackout SL XLR Condenser Mic:

XLR connection integrated perfectly with USB audio interfaces and mixers

Custom, large-diaphragm cardioid condenser capsule for superbly detailed, focused sound

Blue’s Class-A JFET electronics deliver rich harmonic audio

100Hz low cut filter increases clarity, reducing rumble from your room or desk

-20dB pad keeps your stream free of distortion when things get intense

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!