Contigo’s popular insulated travel mugs are starting from $9 today (Reg. $14+)

Amazon is offering the 24-ounce Contigo SNAPSEAL Byron Stainless Steel Travel Mug in matte black for $8.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly almost $15 at Walmart, this model dropped to $11 and $12 at the top of the year and is now at the the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Along with the stainless steel build, this vacuum-insulated container keeps your drinks hot for 9 hours or cold for up to 21. Contigo’s easy, one-handed drinking experience fits inside most typical car cup holders as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also spotted the 16-ounce Contigo Transit Matte Black with Matte Black Grip Accent for $8.99 at Barnes & Noble. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup. This one is currently over $20 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating and best-seller status.

But if you don’t need the stainless steel build or vacuum insulation, consider the Contigo Jackson. The 24-ounce water bottle sells for just $6 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. Clearly it won’t be keeping your coffee hot for very long, but it is a more than capable water bottle for work or the gym.

Contigo SNAPSEAL Byron Stainless Steel Travel Mug:

Seal It In, Leak proof lid (when closed) for on the go activities

For the Long Haul: Drinks stay hot up to 9 hours and cold up to 21 with THERMALOCK vacuum insulation

Lend a Hand: Easy one handed drinking

Perfect Fit: Fits most car cup holders

Get a Grip: Easy grip to grab and go

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!