Bring Alexa on-the-road with Garmin’s Speak Plus Dash Cam at $130 (Reg. $180)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Garmin Speak Plus Alexa-enabled Dash Camera for $129.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically selling for $180, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, that’s good for a $50 discount and matches the all-time low. Garmin Speak Plus records a 1080p feed and also packs forward collision and lane departure warnings. Plus, this dash cam also brings Alexa into your car, providing hands-free access to music, news, navigation directions and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 180 shoppers.

For an alternative way to bring Alexa on the road with you, Anker’s Roav Viva Pro will set you back $55 when you clip the on-page coupon. This one lacks the dash cam functionality, but still delivers an Alexa-driven experience as well as a dual 2.4A USB ports for keeping devices topped off.

Garmin Speak Plus features:

Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa is what you love about Amazon Alexa, now in your vehicle. Use voice control for hands-free access to music, news, navigation and more. Plus, a built-in dash cam gives you forward collision and lane departure warnings.

