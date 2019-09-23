iHealth’s hygienic contact-less Forehead Thermometer: $20 (More than 25% off)

iHealth Labs (99% positive feedback in 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Forehead Thermometer for $19.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 25% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. Making use of 3 on-board sensors, this no-contact thermometer promotes reliability and hygiene. It also features a large LED screen for taking readings as well as a subtle vibration notification. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable alternative would be this ADC Fast Read Digital Thermometer. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 2,400 Amazon customers and goes for under $11 Prime shipped. You’ll be forgoing the no-contact feature on the model above for a more traditional-looking option, but it will certainly still get the job done.

iHealth Forehead Thermometer:

iHealth No-Touch thermometer is backed by clinical validated and recommended by pediatrician. We provide 3 Ultra Sensitive sensors and the latest smart chip with the optimized algorithm to deliver reliable readings and ensure excellent performance. Just faster, more reliable, safe and hygienic.

