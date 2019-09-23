Load up on K-Cups from $0.26 per cup at Amazon today: Gevalia, McCafe, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some nice deals on K-Cup pods and pre-made brew. Prices start from just over $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal is the 100-pack of Gevalia Signature Blend Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods for $27.99 or $26.59 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $40, this is within a dollar or so of the Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we have tracked this year. Compatible with all Keurig brewers, the Gevalia Signature brew is described as a “smooth, medium bodied blend”. At just over $0.26 per cup, it also much less than stopping at the coffee shop every morning. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find the McCafe Premium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods for $18.04 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $25 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s K-Cup Gold Box right here for more deals from around $9 Prime shipped. You’ll find additional options from Maxwell House, McCafe, Gevalia, Baileys and more.

Gevalia Signature Blend Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods:

Rich, never bitter coffee experience in K Cup Pods

A smooth, medium bodied blend

Made with 100 percent Arabica coffee

For use in all KEURIG K CUP brewers

To use, load single serve cup into brewer, select 8 ounces brew size, and press the illuminated brew button

