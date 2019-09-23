Load up on K-Cups from $0.26 per cup at Amazon today: Gevalia, McCafe, more

- Sep. 23rd 2019 9:04 am ET

from $9
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some nice deals on K-Cup pods and pre-made brew. Prices start from just over $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal is the 100-pack of Gevalia Signature Blend Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods for $27.99 or $26.59 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $40, this is within a dollar or so of the Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we have tracked this year. Compatible with all Keurig brewers, the Gevalia Signature brew is described as a “smooth, medium bodied blend”. At just over $0.26 per cup, it also much less than stopping at the coffee shop every morning. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll also find the McCafe Premium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods for $18.04 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $25 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s K-Cup Gold Box right here for more deals from around $9 Prime shipped. You’ll find additional options from Maxwell House, McCafe, Gevalia, Baileys and more.

Gevalia Signature Blend Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods:

  • Rich, never bitter coffee experience in K Cup Pods
  • A smooth, medium bodied blend
  • Made with 100 percent Arabica coffee
  • For use in all KEURIG K CUP brewers
  • To use, load single serve cup into brewer, select 8 ounces brew size, and press the illuminated brew button

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $9

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Gevalia

Gevalia
mccafe

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard